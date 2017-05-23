Adams Classic a day of golf, tennis, canasta and fine food

Thursday, June 15, 8 a.m., Losantiville Country Club

The Mayerson JCC will stage its 23rd annual JCC Adams Classic fundraiser in support of JCC programs and services that impact the community. This year, it will add canasta to its lineup of golf and tennis tournaments.

The day will conclude with the Course of Caterers Dinner, featuring dishes from local chefs and restaurants.

The Adams Classic, the JCC’s largest fundraiser, honors the memory of Steve Adams, a former board member and an avid golfer.

Participants may register individually, in groups of four (golf) or pairs (tennis). Registration includes participation in the golf or tennis tournament, lunch, refreshments, cocktail reception, dinner, gifts and prizes. Raffle prizes include a five-night beachside condo stay in Florida, a football signed by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, electronics and more.

Event co-chairs are Jody Brant and Marty Hiudt.

www.MayersonJCC.org