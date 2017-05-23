Concours d’Elegance seeks youth judges for show

Sunday, June 11, Ault Park

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, which highlights classic automobiles and motorcycles, wants to engage the next generation of car enthusiasts through its youth judging program. Called Partnership for Youth, the initiative is sponsored by Hagerty Insurance.

During this year’s show in June, youths ages 8-15 will have the opportunity to learn basic judging skills, then put their skills to the test, awarding three top finishers from a select group of display automobiles.

Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Each selected participant will receive two tickets to the Concours d’Elegance (parent or guardian must accompany the youth judge), as well as an official youth judging hat, T-shirt and scorecard. Lunch will be provided.

Proceeds from the event benefit Juvenile Arthritis.

# Information: Michael Kelly at Mkelly11@cinci.rr.com or John Mereness at johnmereness@gmail.com; www.hagerty.com/corporate/hobby-support/youth-programs; www.ohioconcours.com