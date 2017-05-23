Riverfest committee rockin’ for Children’s Home

Looking for a prime spot to view the annual Riverfest fireworks?

The Children’s Home of Cincinnati will have one of the best. Rockin’ for Riverfest, the home’s largest fundraiser, will be Sunday, Sept. 3, at Anderson Pavilion in Smale Riverfront Park.

Committee members met recently at the home of Dr. Karen and John Bankston to kick off planning for the event that helps fund education, behavioral and health services to meet the complex challenges children and families face.

Rockin’ for Riverfest will feature a celebrity host and casual atmosphere, with silent auctions, a cocktail reception and dinner, in addition to the unparalleled view of the fireworks.

Roderick Hinton, 527-7265, or rhinton@thechildrenshomecinti.org

