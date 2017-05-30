Arts/Culture News, Event Recap, Gifts/Grants, Recognition

3 Arts awards scholarships

by  • 

In its 106th year, the 3 Arts Scholarship Fund awarded $243,800 to 43 female junior, senior and master’s degree students in the arts. The application process began in November 2016 and concluded in March with live auditions. The awards were presented in April at a recital and luncheon held at the Cincinnati Woman’s Club in Clifton.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Leave a Reply