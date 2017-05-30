3 Arts awards scholarships
In its 106th year, the 3 Arts Scholarship Fund awarded $243,800 to 43 female junior, senior and master’s degree students in the arts. The application process began in November 2016 and concluded in March with live auditions. The awards were presented in April at a recital and luncheon held at the Cincinnati Woman’s Club in Clifton.
First-place Nippert Prize winners: Kanako Shimasaki, UC College Conservatory of Music; Jenna Turner, Northern Kentucky University; Taylor Fleshman, CCM; Mafer del Real, CCM; Emily Celeste Fink, CCM; Brianna Bragg, CCM; and Kayleigh Decker, CCM. Not pictured: Kelly Cave, School of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning
Kelly Cave, Kelly Cave, UC-School of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning
Taylor Fleshman
