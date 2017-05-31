Many volunteers turn out on a soggy day

Torrential rain failed to dampen the spirits of many who volunteered for “A Cause for Alarms: Mega Blitz 2017.” About half of the 600 registrants showed up at the soggy staging ground outside Jack Casino despite the downpour. The goal was to install 1,200 free smoke alarms in nine neighborhoods in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. But because of the rain and shortage of volunteers, about half that number were installed. Still, organizers say, the Blitz was a blast.

