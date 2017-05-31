Montgomery Woman’s Club hosts fashion show

The Montgomery Woman’s Club hosted a sold-out fashion show at the Manor House in Mason, raising funds to support MWC charities and Building Blocks 4 Kids.

BB4K was founded in 2003 to support children with physical, emotional and developmental challenges. Its mission is to bridge the funding gap for products and services that help improve the quality of life for these children.

Lisa Houser and Sandy Phelps served as co-chairs.

MWC, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is celebrating its 65th year. Membership is open to women throughout Greater Cincinnati.

presmontgomerywomansclub@gmail.com

Photos by Allison Miller