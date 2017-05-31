What to do, hear, see | May 31-June 6

By Thom Mariner

The week ahead is full of festivals (art, music and theater), outdoor film, frank conversation, final concerts and al fresco music…all yours for the partaking. Enjoy!

Deadline June 15. Call for participants and performers

Spanning 20 city blocks, BLINK is expected to be one of the largest light, art and projection mapping events in the nation. The three-day event, Oct. 12-15, will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals, urban artscape, media light, interactive art and performers, in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine. Organizers are seeking students, schools, arts groups, cultural groups, musicians and others for the BLINK light parade, on the evening of Oct. 12.

Additionally, they need a wide variety of multicultural performers throughout the event itself:

Performers (dance, song, theatre, puppetry, etc.)

Entertainment (bands and music)

Buskers (traveling and street assignments)

Wednesday, May 31, 9 p.m. “Breaking Away” (1979)

The summer-long series of Wednesday film evenings kicks off tonight, with this very funny and inspirational movie centered around the “Little 500” bicycle relay race at Indiana University in Bloomington. Having ridden in DePauw University’s smaller version of this insane race, I can tell you it provides a unique backdrop for this entertaining movie about class conflict and the power of perseverance. Join the Cincinnati Cycle Club who will be “biking in” for the showing.

Joseph-Beth Booksellers | School for Creative & Performing Arts, Over-the-Rhine. 513-396-8960

Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m. “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy”

Discussion of this new bestseller and how resilience is “a muscle that everyone can build,” with authors Sheryl Sandberg (COO of Facebook) and Adam Grant (Wharton psychologist and author), in conversation with NBC Sports’ (and former Bengal) Cris Collinsworth. This special event at SCPA is ticketed event, accessible only through the link above. Admission price includes a copy of the book. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas | St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Terrace Park. 513-831-2052

Sunday, June 4, 5 p.m. Bach Vespers for Pentecost: “Erschallet, ihr Lieder, erklinget, ihr Saiten!,” BWV 172

The final offering in this year’s series of Bach cantata performances, which features some of the city’s best vocalists and instrumentalists under the direction of Carlton Monroe. Well worth the jaunt to beautiful, peaceful Terrace Park and the charming St. Thomas Church.

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. Mercantilelibrary.com

Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m. “Voices to Be Heard”

Up-and-coming opera stars Melissa Harvey (soprano) and Brandon Scott Russell (tenor) of Cincinnati Opera offer French and Italian songs on themes of love and creativity, evoking the upcoming production of Puccini’s “La Boheme.”

In addition, several ongoing summer series kick off this week featuring folk, jazz, bluegrass and more, plus the ever-shifting big-name Bunbury Festival happening along the river this weekend. Check out our complete Music listings for details.

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati | 4015 Red Bank Road, Fairfax . 513-569-8080 x10

Friday, June 2-July 9. “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

Looking for a fun opportunity to expose your young children to live theater? Here’s a chance to entertain your kids and also check out the impressive new Children’s Theatre complex in Fairfax.

Through June 11

Fifty shows running in repertoire over the next week and a half. Always something new, and often quite daring. If you’re up to it…

Art Academy of Cincinnati | 12th and Jackson streets, Over-the-Rhine. 513-562-6262

June 2-11. “SOS Art 2017”

While you’re in OTR attending the Fringe, allow time to check out this 10-day art show featuring over 200 local artists, authors, musicians and performers in sociopolitical expressions on behalf of peace and justice.

Iris BookCafé and Gallery | 1331 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-260-8343

Thru Aug. 25. Lars Anderson: “Planes, Lattices and Interstices”

Anderson’s photography focuses on “the unexpected interestingness” found in manufacturing sites, both abandoned and active. Curated by William Messer. And if you haven’t discovered Iris yet, it’s one of our favorite, quiet OTR places for coffee or lunch.

Walk on Woodburn | Woodburn Avenue south of Madison Road, E. Walnut Hills

June 2, 6-9 p.m. Neighborhood gallery and pub walk

Coinciding with openings at Manifest Gallery – and for the past year, Ledge Gallery – the several blocks in proximity of Woodburn and Madison become a neighborhood happening, including retail shops, bars and restaurants.

Ledge Gallery – managed by Maya Drozdz – presents a first anniversary retrospective, “…And Yet All of These Things Are Connected.” The show features one piece from each exhibition during the gallery’s inaugural year. Runs through Aug. 16.

Manifest Gallery opens four separate exhibits Friday evening:

“13th Annual Rites of Passage:” emerging artists – all current or recent undergraduate students representing 12 colleges around the United States

“13th Annual Magnitude Seven:” small works, none larger than seven inches

2016/17 Manifest Artist in Residence Solo Showcase Exhibition: “To Repeat:” Paintings by Adam Mysock

2016/17 Manifest Artist in Residence Solo Showcase Exhibition: “Vestiges:” Paintings by Ellina Chetverikova

Full disclosure: M&M’s publishers are proud owners of an Ellina Chetverikova painting. 🙂

Exhibit closes June 30.

Summerfair Cincinnati | Coney Island. 513-531-0050

Friday-Sunday, June 2-4

This mother of all arts and crafts fairs is celebrating its 50th anniversary bringing artists and artisans from across the country to the north bank of the Ohio River. The weekend festivities also offer music, dancing, gourmet food, and even an area where children can express their creativity.

Visionaries & Voices | 3841 Spring Grove Ave., Northside. 513-861-4333

Thursday, June 1, 5-8 p.m.“Garden Party,”

Visionaries & Voices is a nonprofit gallery providing artistic, cultural, and professional opportunities for artists with disabilities. This new show features works celebrating nature, based on plant and animal motifs. Runs through July 27.