Children’s Theatre salutes San Marco, Herzog

More than 250 guests joined in the fun at the Glass Slipper Gala to support the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. Through sponsorships, guest ticket sales and live and silent auctions, the event raised almost $110,000.

Mario San Marco, president of Eagle Realty Group, received a Glass Slipper Award for “turning the ordinary into the extraordinary.”



Also honored was Bob Herzog, anchor of Local 12, WKRC-TV, who received the Enchanted Award for helping TCT advance its mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences through professional productions and arts education programming. Herzog is no stranger to the Children’s Theatre stage, having starred in many productions throughout the years. He also served as emcee for the gala.

Gala co-chairs were Jeffrey R. Anderson, founder, CEO and president of Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate; Robert H. Castellini, CEO of the Cincinnati Reds and chairman of the Castellini Group of Companies; Kay Geiger, president of PNC Bank, Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky; Louis Guttman, principal of Hills Communities; Kevin Jones, president of Huntington Bank, Southern Ohio-Kentucky Region; Jill Meyer, president and CEO of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber; Maribeth Rahe, president/CEO of Fort Washington Investment Advisors; and Tanya O’Rourke, news anchor, WCPO.

