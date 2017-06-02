Cincinnati Bell gives students a shot at success

GRAD Cincinnati honored Cincinnati Bell at the annual Founders Award Banquet held at the Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

For over 15 years, Cincinnati Bell has partnered with Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School to help students achieve academic success. The cornerstone of the relationship is a tutoring program that pairs Cincinnati Bell employees with Taft students. The company also provides the school and its students with technology tools, internships and college scholarships.

Cincinnati Bell’s Leigh Fox, who moved up from COO to CEO effective May 31, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Since 2006, the organization has awarded $1,174,500 in scholarships to 381 college-bound students.

Click on a thumbnail below view photo gallery from the event.