Golf outing to benefit visually impaired

Monday, June 5, Summit Hills Country Club, Crestview Hills, Kentucky

Two organizations will host the Visions 2017 Charity Golf Classic. They are the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Chapter of the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The event will benefit the foundation’s research into prevention, treatment and cures for retinal degenerative diseases like macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome and related conditions.

It also will help CABVI continue to provide early childhood intervention services.

Helping to spearhead the event are Mark and Robin Chadwick and CABVI CEO John Mitchell.

The Chadwicks are motivated in the fight against blindness because their son Zach, 24, has retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disease that progressively robs vision. Involved with the foundation for over a decade, the Chadwicks have chaired multiple fundraising events.

“It’s devastating to watch my son’s vision slip away,” said Robin Chadwick. “There’s currently no cure for RP, but we’re hopeful because the Foundation Fighting Blindness is driving promising research, and breakthrough gene therapy and stem cell clinical trials are really encouraging.”

Broadcaster and former Cincinnati Bengal Dave Lapham is returning as honorary chair.

Lexington’s Ty Thompson, a U.S. Blind Golf Association national champion who lost his vision in 2004, will hit the links with the guests.

Tickets are $140.

cincyblind.org