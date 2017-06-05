Little Sisters say ‘thank you’ at zoo event

Thane Maynard, director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, shared the story of Fiona, a baby hippo born prematurely at the zoo, to make a point at the “thank you” dinner hosted by the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Speaking at the zoo’s Safari Lodge, he described the day in January when Fiona was born. Over time, zoo staff members, Fiona’s fans and even a team from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital have worked tirelessly to nurse her to health.

Like the Little Sisters of the Poor, said Maynard, the zoo cares for those who need a little extra help to have a full life.

Mother Francis presented two awards: The Humanitarians of the Year Award went to Linda and Robert J. Gorski and the Volunteer of the Year Award to William H. Krallman

“These sisters treat the elderly in need with joyful hospitality. They have touched my heart,” said Robert Gorski, a retired Procter & Gamble and Kraft Industries executive.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the events.