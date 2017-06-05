Peace, love and some rockin’ viola music

Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra principal violist Heidi Yenney and bohemian beatnik bartender Steven Clement of Salazar will team up to explore the sounds and flavors of The Summer of Love.

CCO will host the evening of Love Potions at a suitably groovy venue: a swank new condominium on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Clement will whip up craft cocktails and share the formulas for his favorite seductive elixirs while Yenney performs a mix of musical selections on her viola together with her son, rock-star cellist Coleman Itzkoff.

Guests can learn about CCO’s upcoming Summermusik festival and about The Summer of Love, this year’s rock-themed Chamber Crawl by CCO.

ccocincinnati.org or (513) 723-1182