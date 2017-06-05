Pro Bono group salutes volunteer attorneys

Pro Bono Partnership of Ohio, an organization that connects lawyers with nonprofits needing legal counsel, recognized outstanding volunteer attorneys at its Volunteer and Donor Appreciation Reception.



Honorees were:

Corporation of the Year – GE Aviation, for its efforts in bringing PBPO to Cincinnati and for the work its 22 attorneys did for almost 50 clients. In less than two years, GE Aviation attorneys have donated more than $100,000 worth of free legal services to Pro Bono’s clients.

Law Firm of the Year – Frost Brown Todd. Twenty-two of its attorneys volunteered for over 33

legal matters. These included a large undertaking to ensure that a nonprofit, which was turning a former bar in Price Hill known for drug activity into a community hub, had the proper permits.

Corporate Volunteer of the Year – Sarah J. St. Clair, vice president at Fifth Third Bank, for her work with organizations such as Melodic Connections, which provides music-based therapy for individuals with special needs, and WordPlay Cincy, which serves students in grades K-12 with free after-school and weekend programming.

Law Firm Volunteer of the Year – Tara K. Burke, Jackson Lewis PC, for her service to Pro Bono and its clients, in addition to speaking at three Pro Bono nonprofit seminars.

Excellence in Nonprofit Service – Lynne Miller, senior counsel of trademarks and brand protection at Procter & Gamble, for her work with ProKids.

About 150 attorneys attended the event at Procter & Gamble downtown. Judge Susan Dlott of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio gave the keynote address.

Event sponsors included LexisNexis, Procter & Gamble and The Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

Ohio’s Pro Bono Partnership is the third nationally. It provides free business legal services to qualifying Cincinnati and Dayton nonprofits that operate programs for low-income or disadvantaged individuals.