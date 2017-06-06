Kim Baird receives Bethany Beacon Award

H. Kim Baird is the recipient of the Bethany Beacon Award, presented annually by Bethany House Services to honor those who help shine a light on homeless families served by the nonprofit.

“It was 30 years ago, in 1986, when a Bethany House employee reached out to Kim Baird, asking him if he would get involved with the nonprofit where she worked,” said Bethany House executive director Susan Schiller. “Kim met Sister Mary Stanton, then executive director, and after taking a tour of the shelter, the rest is history. He was immediately engaged.”

Baird initially served on the BHS finance committee, later joining the board of directors and serving through the mid-’90s. He rejoined the board in 2011 to help with the Comprehensive Campaign and to help raise funds for an endowment for Bethany House. Today, he chairs the development committee and serves on the executive committee.

“As he has so many times before, Kim accepted a call to service when he was asked to help with raising funds,” Schiller said. “Kim has spent a large portion of his life volunteering in many areas, but his commitment to the homeless families has been steadfast.”

In accepting the award, Baird said, “The suffering is real, and the need for solutions is great and growing. Bethany House Services, through the hard work of many, many wonderful employees, donors and volunteers, has always been there providing solutions to the homeless to find stable housing and achieve self-sufficiency.”