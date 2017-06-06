Race is on . . . to sign up for Ride Cincinnati

Saturday, June 11

Various starting times, routes

Last-minute signups for Ride Cincinnati events are being accepted online.

This year, walks and runs have been added to the list of bicycle rides, and the roster of rides has been expanded.

Still, say organizers, these changes are just a prelude to what’s coming next. They hint at major changes that will revamp Ride Cincinnati and grow it into a multi-day event, while still benefiting cancer research at the Barrett Cancer Center at University of Cincinnati.

Four events have been added to the lineup: a 100-mile (century) ride, 5k timed run, 5k “brick” (run/ride) and kids’ cycling mini-event.

They join rides of 8, 18, 26, 45 and 63 miles, as well as a 5K run/walk and 5K run/walk add-on to any of the bike rides. The longer rides will be on Route 8 in Kentucky. The 8-mile family-friendly route is a closed-road loop on Eastern Avenue.

Honorary chair is new University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto.

Ride Cincinnati has raised more than $2.5 million for breast cancer research in its first 10 years. This spring, organizers announced all types of research at the Barrett Cancer Center will be eligible for Ride funding in the future.

ridecincinnati.org