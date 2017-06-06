What to do, hear, see | June 7-13

By Thom Mariner

Looks like the heat will be on this weekend, so it may be best to mix your indoor and outdoor activities to avoid being basted a bit too much. Here’s a sampler of events for the week ahead…

Sunday, June 11, noon-5 p.m. “Trillium Art & Music Fair”

Glenwood Gardens is one of the lesser-known gems within the Great Parks system – just off Springfield Pike between Wyoming and Glendale. Add in local art, live music and food, and this becomes a must-see destination for a sunny Sunday.

Sunday, June 11, noon-5 p.m. Eclectic street fair

Prefer something a bit more alternative and … urbane? Main Street will be all steamed up Sunday as this monthly series of street bashes kicks off its 12th season. Arts and craft vendors, live music, food trucks, plus always a surprise, or three. And, the bars are all on the shady side of the street…just sayin’.

And while you’re there, check out the progress at the new Ziegler Park just east off of Sycamore Street. The new pool is scheduled to open this Saturday!

Mayerson JCC | 8485 Ridge Ave, Amberley. 513-761-7500

Tuesday, June 13, 7 p.m. “A Cross and a Star in the Holy Land: Jews and Christians in Israel”

Speaker Hana Bendcowsky is program director for the Jerusalem Center for Jewish-Christian Relations. Her talk, presented as part of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s “Israelity” series, will provide a timely update regarding the massive challenges and everyday realities both groups face in creating a shared Israeli society.

Cincinnati Song Initiative | Armstrong Chapel, Indian Hill

Sunday, June 11, 3 p.m. “Soundscapes: England in Song”

The season-ending concert in this new art song series, founded by pianist Samuel Martin, showcases vocal chamber music from Great Britain. Daniel Weeks, tenor and Tyler Alessi, baritone, accompanied by Samuel Martin, piano, and the Soundscapes String Quartet, perform the sweeping “On Wenlock Edge” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, as well as the North American premiere of “The Song of the Severn” by Ian Venables (b. 1955). Weeks is a CCM faculty member, who recently performed as soloist at this year’s May Festival. Alessi is an emerging baritone who has significant experience in new music through his work with Opera Fusion/New Works, the creative collaboration between CCM and Cincinnati Opera.

Fluidity | Peacock Pavilion, Cincinnati Zoo

Saturday, June 10, 6 p.m. “The Source of Life”

This concert/fundraiser is fully in-line with this mixed choir’s mission as a ”Creative Choral Community for a Cause.” Beneficiary for this performance is Groundwork Cincinnati-Mill Creek, an organization dedicated to to bringing the Mill Creek and its adjacent neighborhoods back to life. Music director Rhonda Juliano formerly led MUSE, Cincinnati’s Women’s Chorus. Tickets price includes: day admission to the zoo, appetizers/cash bar (6 p.m.), concert (6:45 p.m.) and dinner by the bite (7:30 p.m.).

Cincinnati Opera | Washington Park. 513-241-2742

June 11, 7:30 p.m. “Opera in the Park”

Bring your blanket and lawn chairs, your munchies, your thermos, your sunglasses and your love for outstanding singing. (Hopefully, no umbrellas will be necessary!) A free chance to scope out singers for the upcoming season, and to hear the always fabulous Cincinnati Opera Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, led by 2017 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award winner Christopher Allen, Cincinnati Opera resident conductor. The always-fun program features Spanish-themed opera and musical theater favorites – “West Side Story,” “Carmen” and “The Barber of Seville,” among others.

Commonwealth Theatre Company | Stauss Theater, Northern Kentucky University. 859.572.5464

June 7-25. “The 39 Steps”

Instead of dinner theater, this is dinner … followed by theater, but fun and filling just the same. And this adaptation of Hitchcock’s early film is a clever mix of murder mystery and Monty Python-esque gags, so should send you home chuckling all the way. Just a few minutes from downtown and free parking!

Taft Museum of Art | 316 Pike St., downtown. 513-241-0343

June 10-Oct. 1. “Treasures of British Painting 1400–2000: The Berger Collection”

Thru June 25. “Color + Rhythm,” paintings by Cedric Michael Cox

Highlights from this major exhibit housed in the Denver Art Museum include portraits, landscapes and equestrian art covering six centuries of paintings by Anthony van Dyck, Benjamin West, Thomas Gainsborough, John Constable, and John Singer Sargent, among others. A “who’s who” of British art. While you’re there, for the next three weeks, also check out the vivid, geometric abstracts by Cincinnatian Cedric Michael Cox, “Color + Rhythm, a dynamic change of pace.

Saturday, June 10, 6-10 p.m. “Pop Press”

This show, curated by local graphic designer Scott Bruno, pairs selections from his collection of bizarre and odd news clippings and other ephemera (TV listings, advertising circulars) with works by 17 artists. The intent of the pairings is “explore the intersection of commonplace experience and the irrational in an examination of everyday absurdity.” Runs through Aug. 4.

Friday, June 9, 4-8 p.m. Preview party

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Garage sale

Whether you’re canine or feline friendly, or prefer something more exotic, this event gives you a chance to match your love of animals with your passion for a bargain. Back-to-back events this weekend benefit 85 regional animal shelters, rescues and advocacy groups. The sale includes donated household items, such as knick-knacks, sports equipment, tools, toys, art and collectibles, jewelry, CDs, books, and new or gently used pet supplies.