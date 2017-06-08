Boot-stompin’ fun at annual Boot + Baubles Party

The Ladies of Kindervelt 50 went a “little bit country” this spring for the Boots + Baubles Party at Kenwood Country Club.

More than 250 attended the cowboy country casual chic party, raising more than $67,000 for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s Kindervelt Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center.

Presenting sponsors were Mercedes-Benz of Cincinnati and West Chester and Jurgensen Companies. Event co-chairs were Lori Eddelman, Shari Jefferies, Shellie Leder and Becca Schecter.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos by Robert White Photography