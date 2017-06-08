Boot-stompin’ fun at annual Boot + Baubles Party
The Ladies of Kindervelt 50 went a “little bit country” this spring for the Boots + Baubles Party at Kenwood Country Club.
More than 250 attended the cowboy country casual chic party, raising more than $67,000 for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s Kindervelt Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center.
Presenting sponsors were Mercedes-Benz of Cincinnati and West Chester and Jurgensen Companies. Event co-chairs were Lori Eddelman, Shari Jefferies, Shellie Leder and Becca Schecter.
Photos by Robert White Photography
Allison Thornton and Jennifer Herzog
Dreama Lach, Rhonda Tieche and Stephanie Dalle Molle
Nick Westfall, Kelly Westfall, Liz Denton and D Brock Denton
David Cioffi, Candace Cioffi, Amber Kincaid and Brian Kincaid
Lesli Simmons and Derek Simmons
Jason Jurgensen and Daphne Jurgensen
Heidi Rattigan and David Rattigan
Mike Nevins and Toni Nevins
Aparna Shah, Kerri Wachtel, Erica Pontius, Kristie Sheanshang, Kyla Weber, Tina Isgrig, Stacey Browning, Heather Joseph, Wanda Lima and Kristin Demarco
Eric Kahn and Allison Kahn
Amy Eickmann, Lisa Scovic and Mike Scovic
Jeff Thomas and Kristen Kamfjord
Tina DiSanto, Aparna Shah, Jessica Hall, Candace Cioffi and Amber Kincaid
Shari Jefferies, Shellie Leder, Lori Eddleman and Becca Schecter
Shellie Leder, Shari Jefferies, Becca Schecter and Lori Eddleman
Chrissie Blatt and Dina Taylor
