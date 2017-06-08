Karen’s Gifts raises $200K

It was a sold-out celebration at the Renaissance Hotel for the 10th annual Karen’s Gifts bash.

Guests toasted the Karen Wellington Foundation’s 10th anniversary, the 50th anniversary of Karen’s birth, and lost friends.

The evening included an art auction and sale with partner Everything But The House.

The event generated more than $200,000 and six new donated vacation homes. With this generosity, the group will be able to send more women and families living with breast cancer on memorable vacations, relaxing spa days and other activities this year.

Lead sponsors were TriHealth, Huntington Bank and Graydon.

Event co-chairs were Terri Karsten, Peg Ruppert and Maria Arcuri.

KarenWellingtonFoundation.org

Click on thumbnail to view photo gallery from the event.