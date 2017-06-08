Mercy’s Angels Among Us helps in opioid battle

More than 700 guests attended Mercy Health Foundation’s second Angels Among Us event, presented by US Acute Care Solutions. It raised $420,000 for the Mercy Health Opiate Addiction Initiative.

Erinn Starcher chaired the fundraiser.

The event honored the 2017 Mercy Health Angel Award recipients.

Speaker Sam Quinones, who wrote “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” discussed how a commitment to human dignity impacts the opiate addiction crisis. Recording artist Martina McBride provided entertainment.

One program Mercy Health Foundation and the Behavioral Health Institute are helping fund:

Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) from Mercy Health on Vimeo.

