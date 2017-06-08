Sporting Clays Tournament nets more than $35K for Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones raised more than $35,000 at its inaugural Sporting Clays Tournament to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

One hundred shooters competed in the tournament at Elk Creek Hunt Club in Owenton, Kentucky. The presenting sponsor was PLK Communities, with support from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, Wyler Automotive Family and Stihl.

Event co-chairs were Peter Borchers and Stepping Stones board member Brian Folke.

The winning teams represented Flipdaddy’s (Bill Butt, Robin Getz, Bill Mell Jr. and Bill Mell Sr.) and Forbes Food (Eppa Rixey, Scott Rosson, Dinah Winters and Roger Winters). Individual winners were Gerry Addison and Ryan Moeller.

