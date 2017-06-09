BB&T volunteers help fill shelves at SVDP pantry

Volunteers from BB&T’s Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Region spent more than 120 hours helping at St. Vincent de Paul ‘s West End food pantry, stocking shelves and working with the community.

“St. Vincent de Paul’s mission statement closely aligns with BB&T’s mission to make the communities in which we work better places to be, so I am excited for the opportunity to give back to such a great organization,” said Kerry Stetter, team captain and vice president-commercial banking. “We’re proud to team up with them and spread joy throughout the community.”

The BB&T volunteers are taking part in the company’s ninth annual Lighthouse Project. Each of the teams has selected a project to assist a nonprofit agency. BB&T hopes their efforts encourage others in the community to volunteer their time and support organizations like St. Vincent de Paul.

Since the inception of the BB&T Lighthouse Project in 2009, BB&T associates have completed more than 9,000 community service projects and donated more than 475,000 hours in volunteer service.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.