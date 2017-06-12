Event Recap, Health, Walk/Run

$1M raised at annual March for Babies

About 12,000 people joined forces to raise more than $1 million for the fight against premature birth, birth defects and infant mortality during the annual Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky March for Babies event. March of Dimes national president Stacey D. Stewart participated in the local event.

