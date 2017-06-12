April Affair fashion show
April Affair, the Cincinnati Symphony Club’s annual luncheon and fashion show, was held at the Kenwood Country Club. The event raised funds for the CSO, Pops and the Lollipops Concerts. The Symphony Club also funds music scholarships and holds monthly luncheon meetings October through May at the Queen City Club. New members are welcome.
Rosalee Campbell, 513-774-0243
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Evelyn Banzhaf McCord, Peggy Rilling, Margo Hall, Jayne Zuberbuhler, Nelda Sheafer, Betsy Kortekamp, Donna Schneider, Beverly Bepler and Anne Chasser
-
-
(Seated) Mary Jo Barnett, Margie Leis, Karen Sellers and Ann Majoewsky; (standing) Tracie Bowling and Tera Dipuccio
-
-
Rosalee Campbell, Lynda Mack and Dena Duffy
-
-
Amy Devey, Esther Whitman and Thea Tjepkema
-
-
Fident Wealth Partners table: (seated) Bob Reynolds, Elizabeth Reynolds and John Wallace; (standing) Melody Hamilton, Joanne Shreve and Carol Baker
-
-
Jill Haft and Yvonne Rewwer
-
-
Kathy Gottschlich, Cindy Powell and Rachel Votaw
-
-
(Standing) Lynne Matthews, April Affair chair; (seated) Symphony Club president Suzanne Costandi, Amy Devey and Thea Tjepkema
-
-
Stevie Strauchen, Donna Welsch, Linda Baker, Eleanor McComb and Jodelle Crosset
-
-
Lauren Wallace and Jill Haft, Symphony Club board members
Related