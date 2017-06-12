Finest Under Fifty campaign helps fund fight against CF

The Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation honored 18 professionals at the eighth annual Cincinnati’s Finest Under Fifty Finale. The event culminated a 12-week fundraising and awareness campaign for these professionals, who were chosen for their leadership qualities, community involvement and career achievements.

Throughout the campaign, candidates hosted fundraisers, sold tickets to the Finale and educated their connections on cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

Elizabeth Paff earned the title of 2017 Cincinnati’s Finest Under Fifty Professional by raising over $20,000, while the total generated by the candidates topped $109,000.

In all, the campaign raised over $114,000.

Photographs courtesy of Images by Daniel Michael