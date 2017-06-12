Get fit at a Great Park this summer

Beyond the 78 miles of trails you can walk, run, hike, bike or ride a horse on, Great Parks has two more ways to keep you active outdoors this summer. They are:

Outdoor Fitness Series with YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Tuesdays, June 13-Aug. 29, 7-8 p.m., Winton Woods Harbor, 10245 Winton Road. Weekly classes are taught by YMCA instructors and rotate offerings among boot camp, belly dance, Zumba, yoga and cardio blast. Free for all ages. Dates and classes at www.greatparks.org/calendar/special-events/outdoor-fitness-series

Yoga After Work , Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve, 3455 Poole Road. A certified instructor will lead the one-hour sessions for adults of any skill level. Sessions are $10, payable on arrival. They will be moved indoors if weather is inclement. Check the calendar for dates at greatparks.org/mobile/calendar

A motor vehicle permit is required to enter the parks. Cost for residents of Hamilton County: $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.

(513) 521-7275, www.greatparks.org