Ladies Day brings back many Flower Show memories

For many at this year’s Cincinnati Horticultural Society’s annual Ladies Day luncheon, the event was both a trip down memory lane and a homecoming reunion.

CHS Flower Show co-founder Mary Margaret Rochford was in town for the luncheon, along with her daughter, Ladies Day keynoter Maeve Rochford, chef/owner of the destination restaurant Sugar & Scribe in San Diego.

The event drew 240 guests, many of them Flower Show volunteers for two decades or more.

Guests were treated to shopping, horticultural demonstrations by Greenfield Plant Farm’s Jennifer Radcliffe and Delhi Flower & Garden Center’s Kerry Goode, and the keynote address. Amy Tobin was emcee. Fourteen florist shops donated centerpieces for the luncheon tables.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit Bake Me Home and the programs of the CHS.

Photos by Paula Norton