Want to meet other summer interns?

Kickoff: Tuesday, June 13, 6-8:30 p.m., Great American Ball Park

Calling all interns! A summer-long program is returning to “sync” interns and co-ops with each other and with Greater Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Intern Network Connection (CINC; pronounced “sync”) is hosting one event per week from June 13 to July 13. Now in its fifth year, the series hopes to top last year’s record of 900 participants.

The kickoff is at Great American Ball Park before an FC Cincinnati Tailgate & Game Experience. Other events will feature a BB Riverboat Social Cruise and a Chat & Chew with local young professionals at Anderson Pavilion on the riverfront.

“There is no better way to ensure students from a vibrant mix of backgrounds and cultures understand how this region can complement their lifestyle, goals and interests,” said Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “Ultimately, our goal is to continue to expand the talent and opportunities found in the area.”

CINC events are free to students and companies because of the support of investors including Xavier University, Procter & Gamble, Cintas, Ernst & Young, Kroger Technology, Miami University, Northern Kentucky University, Patheon, University of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Sign up: cincyintern.com