CYC screens James Redford’s film, ‘Resilience’

Jane Keller, CYC president and CEO; Jack Geiger, CYC board member/co-founder and partner at Eñe LLC; Jim Price, CYC board member/president and CEO at Empower MediaMarketing; and Mary Ronan, CYC board member/CPS superintendent

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative hosted a screening of “Resilience,” a documentary film by James Redford, son of actor-director Robert Redford. Nearly 250 guests viewed the film, shown at 20th Century Theater in partnership with Empower MediaMarketing and Luxottica Retail North America.

Jane Keller, CYC president and CEO; Harry Blanton, CYC mentor/vice president and manager at HCDC; Patrick Russell, CYC mentee/vice president-Recovery at Citibank; and Mary Ronan, CYC board member/CPS superintendent

“Resilience” chronicles the beginnings of a national movement to prevent childhood trauma, treat toxic stress and improve the health of future generations. Redford argues that toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death.

Jane Keller, CYC president and CEO, said one caring adult can make a monumental difference in outcomes for youth.

“By connecting students, particularly those affected by ACEs (adverse childhood experiences) and toxic stress, with a positive adult advocate, CYC shows students the possibilities, and guides them down pathways to success,” she said. “A nurturing mentor has the capacity to change lives. Together we can strive for all children to achieve their full potential.”

Guest speakers were Harry Blanton, vice president and manager at HCDC, and Patrick Russell, vice president-Recovery at Citibank.

Redford to speak at CYC Dream Makers

“Resilience” director and producer James Redford

James Redford will be the keynote speaker at CYC’s 2017 Dream Makers Celebration, which will be Oct. 12 at Music Hall.

As a writer, director and producer for film and television, he tells stories that transform  complicated issues into accessible, relatable narratives that inspire positive change. Redford’s film, “Resilience,” examines how traumatic stress can wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children – and what can be done about it.

