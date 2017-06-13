CYC screens James Redford’s film, ‘Resilience’

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative hosted a screening of “Resilience,” a documentary film by James Redford, son of actor-director Robert Redford. Nearly 250 guests viewed the film, shown at 20th Century Theater in partnership with Empower MediaMarketing and Luxottica Retail North America.

“Resilience” chronicles the beginnings of a national movement to prevent childhood trauma, treat toxic stress and improve the health of future generations. Redford argues that toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death.

Jane Keller, CYC president and CEO, said one caring adult can make a monumental difference in outcomes for youth.

“By connecting students, particularly those affected by ACEs (adverse childhood experiences) and toxic stress, with a positive adult advocate, CYC shows students the possibilities, and guides them down pathways to success,” she said. “A nurturing mentor has the capacity to change lives. Together we can strive for all children to achieve their full potential.”

Guest speakers were Harry Blanton, vice president and manager at HCDC, and Patrick Russell, vice president-Recovery at Citibank.

Redford to speak at CYC Dream Makers

James Redford will be the keynote speaker at CYC’s 2017 Dream Makers Celebration, which will be Oct. 12 at Music Hall.

As a writer, director and producer for film and television, he tells stories that transform complicated issues into accessible, relatable narratives that inspire positive change. Redford’s film, “Resilience,” examines how traumatic stress can wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children – and what can be done about it.