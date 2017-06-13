First Step Home raises $50K, presents Rose Awards

First Step Home, an addiction center for women in Greater Cincinnati, held its Rose Award Gala at the Cincinnati Woman’s Club. The event, sponsored by Cold Jet, recognized the contributions of the staff, board, funders and volunteers.

The $50,000 generated by the annual fundraiser will help support projects and programs at First Step Home.

Mona Morrow, community affairs director, WCPO 9 On Your Side, hosted the festivities.

The program included a welcome by Jeff Hendricks, board of trustees chair; an introduction by Margo Spence, president and CEO of First Step Home; and Crystal Cook, the former resident who gave the keynote speech.

Awards were presented to:

Jim and Denise Breech, Family Contribution. A former kicker for the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, Jim Breech finished his career in Cincinnati in 1992. Through a friendship with Terry Schoenling, the couple became strong supporters of the work at First Step Home.

Church of the Brethren, Community Contribution. Church volunteers worked many hours to transform the facility’s backyard into a garden enjoyed by the mothers and their children.

Gilkey Window Co., Corporate Contribution. The company donated windows worth $22,000 for the new Terry Schoenling Home for Mothers and Infants.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.