Spelling bee raises $8K for Literacy Network

The Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati raised more than $8,000 for literacy services at its 26th Annual Spelling Bee for Literacy.

A three-person team from Seton High School outlasted 12 other teams to win the title of “best spellers in Cincinnati.”

Each team – from businesses, organizations and groups of friends – was given one minute to work together and spell its word correctly.

The B-105 morning team – Big Dave, Chelsie and Statt – welcomed guests and emceed the evening. Mr. Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds helped rally the crowd, and Literacy Network tutor John Scott shared his experience as a volunteer.