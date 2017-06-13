SVDP’s goal: Help provide relief from summer heat

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has launched its annual fan and air conditioner drive. The effort will continue through Sept. 1.

Working with WCPO, Huntington Bank and Braun Heating & Air Conditioning, St. Vincent de Paul hopes to collect 350 air conditioners and 500 fans to distribute to the sick, elderly and families with young children who live in homes without air conditioning.

“During visits to the homes of families in need, our volunteers often find sick and elderly neighbors living in dangerously hot apartments with no source of relief from the summer heat,” said Mike Dunn, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati. “Many of our elderly neighbors, in particular, have respiratory issues. An air conditioner not only provides relief but also keeps them healthy and safe as the temperatures climb this summer.”

Fans and air conditioners will be distributed by neighborhood volunteer groups and outreach centers throughout the summer. Recipients are screened for medical and financial need.

SVDPcincinnati.org

How to help:

Make a financial gift by phone at (513) 421-4673, online at SVDPcincinnati.org or at any greater Cincinnati Huntington Bank location. A gift of $20 provides a fan; $100 provides an air conditioner.

Donate a new fan or air conditioner at any one of the seven St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores. Visit SVDPcincinnati.org/Find_Us/ for store locations.