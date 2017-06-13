YWCA prepares 40 young women for service on boards

The YWCA Greater Cincinnati graduated 40 women in the 11th class of its Rising Star Leadership Program.



The program trains female leaders, ages 25-40, to serve on local boards and act as leaders within the community. It is led and taught by past recipients of the YWCA Career Women of Achievement Award.

“Exposure to the unique stories and perspectives of the career women who spoke in each session was valuable,” noted graduate Carolyn Gorman. “In some cases, their stories and advice affirmed or strengthened my existing beliefs, and in other cases, I was challenged to think in new ways. (It has) changed the way I think and the way I lead.”

Graduates’ names were added to the YWCA’s board registry, which local organizations can use to select qualified candidates to serve on their boards.

The graduates are:

Kelley Adcock, evaluation and research officer, Interact for Health.

Desire Bennett , advocacy manager, YWCA Greater Cincinnati.

Tiffany L. Best, program manager, Graduate Medical Education, The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health.

Marian Black, project manager in Kids’ Club and student ministry, Crossroads Community Church.

Melissa Bradley, business banking sales manager, US Bank

Rebecca Bryson, real estate underwriter, PNC Bank

Melanie Buford, career coach, University of Cincinnati

Lindsay Bujnoch, marketing communications manager, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

LaCrea Burns, consumer and market knowledge/sales/business solutions manager, Procter and Gamble

Elizabeth Corbett, partner, financial advisor, Focus on Success

Lindsay Culter, senior retail marketing manager, Kroger Personal Finance

Annette Ditommaso, financial adviser, Merrill Lynch

Megan Duy, vice president of operations, PLK Communities

Sharon Eddingfield, CPA, Whitmer and Company CPAs

Elaine Fay, community and government relations coordinator, Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County

Eileen Franer, section head, research and development, Procter & Gamble

Whitney Gaskins, professor of engineering, University of Cincinnati

Carolyn Gorman, senior vice president, Huntington Bank

vice president of marketing, River Cities Capital Funds

Amy Henry, creative services manager, Western and Southern Financial Group

Shannon Isaacs, major gifts officer, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Stephanie Jenkins, business operations director, 84.51

Valerie Jones, environmental planner, WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

Amanda Kladakis, marketing specialist, Neyer Properties

Young Koepke, researcher, Seed Strategy

Jordan Kremm, grocery merchandiser, The Kroger Co.

Ashley Moffatt, production underwriting specialist, Great American Insurance Co.

Allison Morin, clinical informatics manager, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Amy Okin, management supervisor, Northlich

Meriden Peters, program officer, Interact for Health

Lindsay Pullins, director, programmatic media, Empower Media Marketing

Daniyel Denise Roper , PAX Clinics

Jessica Rothgeb, fund controller, Phillips Edison & Co.

Darcy Schwass, senior account executive, Vehr Communications

Jessica Shely, marketing manager, Best Upon Request

Rachel Strasinger, director of grants administration, YWCA

Dana Thomas, category manager, The Kroger Co.

Eileen Turner, senior management analyst, City of Cincinnati

human resource manager, The Kroger Co.

Lauren Weisbrodt, account director, Empower Media Marketing