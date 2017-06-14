Playhouse’s Leading Ladies host season finale

The Leading Ladies’ final event of the season featured Barbara Chisholm, the actress portraying Erma Bombeck in “At Wit’s End.” The actress took questions and shared some of the contributions Bombeck made through activism and her popular newspaper column.



Leading Ladies is a Cincinnati Playhouse program for women who love theater and enjoy learning how a show is created. Event co-chairs for the May event were Jenny Powell and Mary Moran.

