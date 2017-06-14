ProKids mobilizing volunteers to reach abused, neglected kids

ProKids filled the Schiff Family Conference Center for its annual Friends of Children Breakfast. The 600-plus attendees learned that despite record numbers last year – 224 volunteers speaking up for 757 abused and neglected children – more help is needed.

“ProKids has doubled the children we serve,” said Tracy Cook, its executive director. “But another brutal truth we must face is that children are pouring into the system. Just in the past two years, there has been a 36 percent increase in children entering the system due to abuse and neglect. There is no sign of this letting up.”

Speakers at the breakfast included Manuel Chavez III, a volunteer who serves as a court appointed special advocate for children, and three children who were served by ProKids.

