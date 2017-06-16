Eisele Gallery hosts oil painters, charity auction

Opening night at Eisele Gallery of Fine Art kicked off the Oil Painters of America exhibition and sale of 200-plus paintings, as well as an online silent auction of original works of art benefiting the Lovis Foundation.

The nonprofit foundation works to support the dreams of differently abled youth. It was created in memory of Logan Brinson, who was born with a genetic condition and underwent more than 100 medical procedures during his life. He died at 19, but left a legacy of joy and passion for life. The foundation hopes to continue his legacy by promoting charitable initiatives that celebrate individuality, inspire compassion and encourage others to shine.

Artists donated works for the auction. All those proceeds will benefit the foundation, and organizers of the online silent auction hope to raise $20,000.

The silent auction will close June 24.

The exhibition and sale at the Eisele Gallery features 250 recent works by OPA members and master artists. It also will close June 24. Other events are being held at the Cincinnati Art Club, The Westin, and the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Paintings at the show: eiselefineart.com

To bid in Lovis auction: app.bidcoz.com/lovisfoundation/opaauction/auction/list