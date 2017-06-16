Fire chiefs ‘do time’ behind bars for MDA

Fire chiefs from four Northern Kentucky departments faced off to see who could raise the most money for MDA in a fundraiser at Wooden Cask Brewing Co. in Newport. The chiefs did a little time behind bars while they raised “bail” to help children and adults with neuromuscular diseases. Supporters also could pay to keep them locked up.

In addition, the chiefs took part in a barbecued-rib-eating contest, with ribs supplied by City Barbeque.

Taking part were Melbourne Fire Chief Paul Hehman, Bellevue/Dayton Fire Chief Mike Auteri, Florence Assistant Fire Chief Scott Knoll and Fort Mitchell Fire Chief Gary Auffart.

