For Your Eyes Only: Bond-themed event a hit for KSO

James Bond’s signature drink may be a vodka martini (shaken, not stirred), but the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra put a new spin on a classic with its Bond-themed gala, Bourbon and Bond.

Guests partied in the former IMAX theater at Newport on the Levee while the KSO Boogie Band played James Bond title tracks.

Each season the gala helps support the orchestra’s free concerts for schools, as well as summer concerts in Devou Park.

Photos by Jim Fausz