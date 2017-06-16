Volunteer now for Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block in Walnut Hills

Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Walnut Hills Kickoff: 9 a.m. Five Points Alley, 2425 Gilbert Ave.

Volunteers are invited to help Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati revitalize homes in Walnut Hills during the annual Rock the Block event.

Habitat and the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation are teaming up to help homeowners on cleanup and exterior home repairs. Hundreds of volunteers will take part.

Habitat has worked in Walnut Hills for much of its 30-year history, with more than 30 homes built or rehabbed, including one underway on Kerper Avenue.

“Rock the Block is a core part of our work to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” said Ed Lee, Habitat president and CEO. “To help keep neighborhoods healthy and vibrant, we partner with neighborhood organizations on volunteer events like this that complement our building and repair programs.”

For Rock the Block, Habitat worked with the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation to select 20 homes to receive exterior repairs and updates. Volunteers will complete tasks alongside the homeowners. Some projects also include donated landscaping and exterior painting.

Several of the selected homes are owned by military veterans, and volunteers associated with the Tristate Veterans Community Alliance will help with the work. Other partners include the Walnut Hills Area Council, Habitat’s Hope Coalition and Habitat Young Professionals. Sponsors include Macy’s, JPMorganChase, Guardian Savings and Union Savings.

Volunteers also will support a neighborhood trash pick-up effort. Rock the Block will primarily focus on the southwest part of Walnut Hills, bordered by Gilbert Avenue to the east and McMillan Street to the north. Habitat and the foundation call upon all neighbors, homeowners and renters to be outside during the event, working in the yard, maintaining their homes and having fun.

The day will conclude with a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at Five Points Alley. Volunteers are asked to register ahead of time to ensure adequate food and equipment.

habitatcincinnati.org/rock-the-block-2017