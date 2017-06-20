Give a little and help a student a lot

Transitioning from high school to college can be tough, both emotionally and financially. On top of tuition, room and board and books, first-time college students spent an average of $900 on technology and dorm supplies in 2015, according to the National Retail Federation.

Covington Partners, Holmes High School and the HHS Youth Service Center would like to soften the blow for as many college-bound seniors as possible by providing them with a College Success Starter Kit. Each kit will feature over 50 must-have items – from towels and laundry detergent to notebooks and bed sheets. Holmes seniors will apply to receive the kits.

A donation of $300 will sponsor a complete kit for one Holmes senior, but any amount is appreciated.



Donations: Checks made payable to Covington Partners may be sent to P.O. Box 0426, Covington KY 41012; online at www.mycovingtonpartners.org

Information: (859) 392-3176 or tom.haggard@covington.kyschools.us