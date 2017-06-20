Homemade spaghetti and meatballs without the messy kitchen

Saturday, June 24, 3-7 p.m., Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Clifton

Fans of Sister Imelda’s Famous Spaghetti Sauce are in for an annual treat.

She will make the sauce, with meatballs added, for the Spaghetti Supper fundraiser for Little Sisters of the Poor.

Because of the event’s popularity, it will run an extra hour this year. Carry-out meals will be offered, beginning at 2 p.m., and raffle baskets will be offered.

“Last year was record-breaking, and I want to allow people the opportunity to enjoy the food and atmosphere without feeling crowded or rushed,” said Sarah Steffen, the event coordinator.

Over the years, Sister Imelda has made her sauce at each of her postings. She shares the recipe, but diners testify that it just isn’t the same when others make it. Perhaps it’s the special ingredient. Or perhaps it’s just Sister Imelda. At any rate, it’s billed here as Sister Imelda’s Famous Spaghetti Sauce.

If you can’t make the dinner, the sauce and meatballs will be sold from 1-7 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Skilled Care Pharmacy sponsors the event.

littlesistersofthepoorcincinnati.org/spaghetti-supper-2/