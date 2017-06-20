Hyde Park Blast brings walkers, runners, cyclists to the Square

Saturday, June 24, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Hyde Park Square

The annual Hyde Park Blast will bring cyclists, chariot racers, walkers, runners and those who simply enjoy a good party to Hyde Park Square for a full day of activities.

The day’s events begin with a 4-mile run at 7:30 a.m., followed by the kids’ races at 9 a.m. and the chariot chase races, which start at 7 p.m.

The cycling races begin at noon, culminating in the Pro 1/2/3 men’s cycling race at 8:30 p.m.

The Hyde Park Blast is home to the 2017 Ohio State Crit Championships.

“Come race for your place among Ohio’s best, and take your shot at the medal podium,” said Blast cycling director and coordinator Holly Haemmerle. “All categories will compete at the Hyde Park Blast for the chance to be crowned Ohio’s Crit Champion.”

The fun continues with the Block Party celebration, which starts at 4 p.m. A DJ will get the party started until Cherry on Top takes the stage at 7 o’ clock. Attendees can expect a wide beer selection, including craft beer from MadTree, as well as as other popular beers from Stagnaro Distributing. Food vendors include Dewey’s Pizza and other local favorites.

Packet pickup and late registration will be at Fleet Feet Sports, (3235 Madison Road), Oakley, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22 and 23.

Kambria Koebbe, an 8-year-old who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, has been named ambassador of the 2017 event.

“Her spirit is always so optimistic despite everything,” said Kambria’s mother, Amberly Koebbe.

“She’s so passionate and loves deeply. She’s far braver than I could ever be, and I get my strength from her.”

Proceeds from the day-long event benefit The Cure Starts Now and The Karen Wellington Foundation. The Cure Starts Now has raised more than $7.3 million since 2007 and is one of the only cancer research foundations in the world dedicated to funding pediatric brain cancer research.

The Cure Starts Now honored the Hyde Park Blast as the 2017 Hero of the Year during its annual gala.

“I couldn’t be more honored or humbled to accept the Hero of the Year Award,” said Blast co-founder Cheryl Neiheisel. “The Blast is committed to finding that homerun cure. We will never give up until cancer is a thing of the past.”

www.hydeparkblast.org