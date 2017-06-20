Melodic Connections making beautiful music, again

Melodic Connections, the music therapy-based studio that serves children and adults with developmental disabilities, will open in its new community music studio at 6940 Plainfield Road in Silverton on June 26, but first there will be two grand opening events:

Thursday June 22, 5-7 p.m.: A VIP open house for donors and volunteers.

Saturday June 24, 2-5 p.m.: A community open house for families and the public with music from Melodic Connections musicians and the Sycamore Community Band.

The nonprofit agency’s studio was destroyed by flooding in August 2016, but community support helped Melodic Connections to reopen just 10 months after the devastating flood.

“We have been amazed at the outpouring of support that enabled us to rebuild,” said executive director Betsey Zenk Nuseibeh.

The new studio will serve as a hub for Melodic Connections’ day conservatory and afternoon music programs for adults and students K-12 with developmental disabilities, and will support community and school programs that serve more than 700 individuals.

John Molander, a retired engineer from Procter & Gamble, served as volunteer leader of the renovation. In his retirement, he has worked on restorations following Hurricane Katrina and helped rebuild after tornadoes in Mississippi.

“When I heard what happened to the Melodic Connections’ studio and saw the devastation from the flooding, I knew I had to do something to help them make music again,” Molander said. He estimates more than 100,000 hours of volunteer labor went into rebuilding the studio.