On your mark … Madeira Criterium & 5K Run/Walk is June 25

Sunday, June 25, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Madeira

More than 500 runners, walkers and cyclists are expected for the Madeira Criterium & 5K Run/Walk. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast for participants and their families at 8:30. Bicycle racing begins at 10 a.m. with junior and lower-tier races. A Kids’ Zone, complete with bouncy houses, bike decorating and face painting, opens at noon, followed by a kids’ bicycle ride at 2 p.m.

Elite cycling races begin at 3 p.m. as hundreds of pro cyclists tackle the mile-long course, competing for more than $7,000 in cash and merchandise. Both professional and amateur cyclists and runners are encouraged to register and race. Amateur cyclists must be certified.

Food, ice cream, beer, wine and musical entertainment will be available throughout the day.

The event is organized by volunteers representing Outdoors Madeira Inc. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Madeira Schools Foundation.



Republic Services is the presenting sponsor, along with the Madeira Chamber of Commerce and several other local businesses.



Registration is $20 in advance.

madeirabike.com