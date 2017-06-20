What to do, hear, see | June 21-27

By Thom Mariner

Here are several cool selections for what’s expected to be a pleasant week ahead. And check out our music listings for more al fresco listening opportunities…on both sides of the Ohio. Too many to list here…

Deschutes Brewery’s Street Pub | The Banks

Saturday, June 24, 2-10 p.m.

Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery is setting up the world’s largest pop-up pub with a 402-foot custom bar. Proceeds from the event benefit Starfire Council and Giving Hope, raising money for The Schubert-Martin IBD Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Sample great beer, food and live music, all for a worthy cause.

Cincinnati World Cinema | Memorial Hall , Over-the-Rhine. (859) 957-3456

Saturday, June 24. “Alive and Kicking”

This 2017 film is a celebration of swing dancing – its athleticism, artistry, improvisation and its historic role in society. Following the film, there is a swing exhibition and lesson by Cincinnati Lindy Society, and a dance party to the Ron Purdon Quintet. Proceeds benefit CWC and WMKV FM.

Public Library | 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900

Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. Book discussion of “The Sunshine Sisters,” with author Jane Green

Our outstanding public library (Have you been lately?) presents New York Times bestselling author Green, who shares insights into her latest novel, which some critics have called “her best yet.”

Saturday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. Sarah Peacock with Brittany Gillstrap

Have you sampled this small gem of a series yet? IF there are tickets left, this third anniversary concert could be a good opportunity. Don’t drag your feet. And come prepared to actively listen. Go to the site and request an invitation. Enjoy!

Greenacres Arts Center | 8400 Blome Road, Indian Hill. 513-898-3256

Thursday, June 22, 6-9 p.m. “Music Under the Stars”

First, if you haven’t visited the former Fleischmann Estate (yes, as in the margarine), the house and grounds alone are worth this jaunt to Indian Hill. Secondly, Julie Spangler, Cincinnati Pops pianist (and so much more) is an absolute wonder and a lovely human being. Bring your lawn chairs or blanket and a picnic. Cash bar available, so leave your flasks at home.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838

Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. The Sanguinaria Trio

Memorial Hall is now hosting live jazz on Monday nights. This top-notch trio is made up of Brad Myers (guitar), Michael Sharfe (bass) and Shane Willis (drums). No doubt you’ll hear selections from Myers and Sharfe’s 2017 CD of the same name, which translates to “Hopefulsongs.” These guys are good.

Cincinnati Opera | Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-241-2742

Thursday & Saturday, June 22 & 24. “La Boheme,” by Puccini. Louis Langree, conductor

Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. “Frida,” by Robert Xavier Rodríguez

Provided you can still get tickets, this production of “La Boheme” is supposed to be a stunner. Two more nights left. M&M is attending Thursday.

It’s doubtful that there are any seats left for “Frida” at this point. Great for the Opera. Too bad for those who hesitated. Performances through July 8.

Friday, June 23, 5-9 p.m. “Shadoobie,” works by Daniel Combs, Matt Estenfelder, and Maxwell Redder, and curated by Andrey Kozakov.

Gallery owner Rachael Moore continues to explore new territory in her still-fresh space in OTR. For “Shadoobie,” whose title comes from a Rolling Stones song, all three artists create work that “flows with the energy of nature, bridging the gap between natural and human-made.” The show runs through July 22, when there is an artist talk scheduled at noon.