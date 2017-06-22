Redwood opens all-abilities playground

Children’s laughter quickly rang out when Redwood cut the ribbon to open its new playground.

“This new playground is critical for the physical development of our clients,” said Katrina Proud, director of educational care for the facility in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. “The ability to climb and move their bodies through play is important, especially for our clients who need therapy for gross motor, fine motor, bilateral and visual motor coordination.”

The playground, which features wheelchair-accessible ramps, ensures that all Redwood clients have the ability to enjoy the structures.

The playground was made possible by support from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Hatton Foundation, Elsa M. Heisel Sule Foundation, The Andrew Jergens Foundation, Messer Construction Co. Foundation, RC Durr Foundation, Earnst Concrete, Deakins Construction and Zalla Companies.