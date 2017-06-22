Tune in to help fight MS

Saturday, June 24, 6 p.m., 50 West Production Works

Music lovers will join forces to support the National MS Society at the annual Rock’N Aspire.

The event, created by the Kackley family, is a beach party, complete with 50 West beer and food, a stage on the sand, and music by bands Heavy Hinges and The Perfect Children. DJ Will Ross will spin even more tunes.

Funds raised will help the MS Society seek a cure and address the challenges faced by everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

rocknaspire.com