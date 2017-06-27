11th Annual Hats Off Luncheon Celebrating the magic of Cincinnati Parks
The Hats Off Luncheon returned to the John G. and Phyllis W. Smale Riverfront Park this May for a champagne reception followed by a gourmet meal. The event also featured performances by Cincinnati Opera and the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.
Co-chairs included Cathy Caldemeyer and her daughters, Lisa Caldemeyer Diedrichs and Madeline Caldemeyer.
The fundraiser, organized by the Women’s Committee of Smale Riverfront Park, generated a record $575,000-plus. Proceeds help support preservation and programming initiatives for the park.
Luncheon co-chair Cathy Caldemeyer presented the Phyllis W. Smale Award, given annually in memory of her mother. The award was given posthumously to Marian Lindberg in recognition of her contributions to Cincinnati Parks. She was a founding member of Cincinnati Parks Foundation and served as president of the Cincinnati Park Board of Commissioners. Her son, Eric Lindberg, accepted the award.
Plans are underway for the 2018 event. Co-chairs include Marty Humes and her daughter, Jamie Humes. Women interested in volunteering for the 2018 Hats Off Luncheon committee should contact Cincinnati Parks Foundation.
cincinnatiparksfoundation.org
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from event.
-
-
2018 co-chair Jamie Humes with 2017 co-chair Cathy Caldemeyer
-
-
Parks Foundation president John Neyer with executive director Jennifer Hafner Spieser
-
-
Jennifer Kissing, Carole Winchester, Becky Riegelsberger and committee volunteer Danyelle Wright
-
-
Kim Kline and foundation director Cynthia Henderson
-
-
Mel Kuempel and Trish Bryan
-
-
Rich Oliver and Women’s Committee liaison Jared Queen
-
-
Valerie Newell, Mindy McLaughlin and Peg Wyant
-
-
Alex Morton-Green
-
-
Debbie Oliver, co-founder of the Women’s Committee
-
-
Committee volunteer Sue Lewis
-
-
Junior League members
-
-
Phillip Lanham
-
-
Ellen Sole, foundation director and committee volunteer, with Mary Ann Taylor and Lucy Hodgson
-
-
Bryar Brandvold, co-chair Madeline Caldemeyer, Katie McNamara and Max Davis
-
-
Eileen Barrett and foundation director Trudi Fullen
-
-
Delores Hargrove-Young, Miriam West and Alva Jean Crawford
-
-
Curtis Battle with committee volunteer Deana Battle
-
-
Committee volunteers Jenny Price and Andrea Schmidt
-
-
Committee volunteers Carrie Carothers, Alison Webster, Jody Duckwall and Jen Buchholz
-
-
Committee volunteer Paaras Parker with Kevin Jones
-
-
Committee volunteer Lindsey Lewis and Adam Morton
-
-
Committee volunteers Molly Vollmer, Debbie Oliver and Kay Geiger
-
-
Helen Heekin, co-founder of the Women’s Committee, with Brian Heekin and Susie Gaynor
-
-
Co-chairs Madeline Caldemeyer and Cathy Caldemeyer
-
-
-
Co-chairs Lisa Caldemeyer Diedrichs and Cathy Caldemeyer
-
-
Buzz Dow, Victoria Morgan and Connie Bergstein Dow
