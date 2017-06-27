Blue Ribbon Bash set for Aug. 18

Friday, Aug. 18, Jack Casino

New board member Tasha Turner brings a special understanding of the importance of an organization such as the Family Nurturing Center.

“Being a survivor of physical and sexual abuse, I did not have access to resources like the Family Nurturing Center,” said Turner. “My experience gives me a deeper appreciation for their mission of educating and supporting our communities.”

Turner will chair the volunteer planning committee for Family Nurturing Center’s Blue Ribbon Bash fundraiser.

“This year’s event will be bigger than ever, and we are excited to bring the Bash to Jack Casino. We’ll be rocking out at a new venue,” she said.

“Although I cannot change my past, I can help change the future. It all begins and ends with me and you, so be a change agent and join me at this year’s Blue Ribbon Bash.”

The Blue Ribbon Bash will include one of the region’s biggest silent auctions. Swampthang will provide music, and Bob Herzog of WKRC-Channel 12 will return as emcee.

Tickets are $100 each or $175 per couple.

familynurture.org or (859) 538-1630