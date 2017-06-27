Children’s Home fundraiser hits the right note
An Evening for the Arts, a musical concert, raised awareness and funds to benefit The Children’s Home of Cincinnati. Art and music are especially valued at The Children’s Home. Experts say art and music therapy teach young clients new ways to gain access to their thoughts and feelings, helping them develop coping skills.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Bob and Susie Castellini
Steve and Susan Black with Tony and Sally Woodward
Phyllis McCallum, Aftab Pureval, Whitney Whitis
Melodic Connections
Shawn Maus, Bob Castellini and Rod Hinton
Tony and Emme Hobson
Pam and Rob Sibcy
Pam McKie, Phyllis McCallum and Heather Ellison
Ed Terrell and Caroline Sutphin
John Campbell, Tad Lawrence, Sophie Blatt, Russell Walden and Edy Dreith
Jared and Melissa Grondin
Bill and Joann Sloneker
