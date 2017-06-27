What to do, hear, see | June 28-July 4

Curated by Thom Mariner

So what are your plans this pre-holiday week? Family? Fun? Family fun? Fireworks? We have you covered…

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Sunday, July 2, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. “LEGO Batman Movie”

Did you know you and your kids can go watch family movies on Sunday amidst the beauty of Memorial Hall? Two showings. Just remember to save time for the toy store on the way home… 😉

Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast” follows on July 9. And yes, you can have a beer with your movie, if you must!

Freedom Center | The Banks, downtown.

Thursday, June 29, 7 p.m. “Stories of Survival: Finding Refuge in Cincinnati”

Most of us Americans take our freedom frightfully for granted. If – in preparation for your July Fourth fete – you’d like some perspective as to just how incredibly lucky we are to live in this country at this moment in history, then go hear this story of a Burundi refugee who spent much of his childhood confined to a camp with only the most basic resources before being safely resettled here. He is now pursuing his education at a Cincinnati university.

The program is free, but an RSVP is required to learn the specific location.

Cincinnati Pops | Riverbend Music Center . 513-381-3300

Tuesday, July 4, 8 p.m. “Patriotic Pops,” John Morris Russell, conductor

No one captures the classic Independence Day spirit like JMR and the Pops along the Ohio. And the Rozzi Fireworks show that follows will never leave you feeling cheated. A great way to cap off this special day.

Monday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. Independence Day Concert, selections of patriotic and Broadway show music. Michael Chertock, conductor

If you’re busy on the 4th, but crave some patriotic music in the great outdoors, check out this concert the evening before in Montgomery. With help from the Cincinnati Choral Society (prepared by Phil Clary), Michael Chertock and BAMSO will perform a mix of patriotic music and selections from several all-time great Broadway shows.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Monday, July 3, 7 p.m. “New Sounds of the Jazz Trio” featuring Animal Mother and On a Limb

Young guns of the jazz world invade the generous acoustic The MEMO for this week’s chapter of this summer series. Jazz on a Monday? Sounds pretty cool, actually, and it’s a holiday, right?

Cincinnati Opera | Mercantile Library, downtown. 513-241-2742

Wednesday, June 28, 6 p.m. “New Voices at The Mercantile”

If you don’t have tickets to “Frida” yet, you probably won’t find any, so here’s your next-best chance to experience the musical world of this iconic artist and social revolutionary. A recital programmed around revolutionaries, Mexican and Hispanic composers, independent women, and “Frida,” this performance features emerging opera singers Paulina Villarreal (mezzo-soprano) and Pedro Andre Arroyo (tenor), accompanied by veteran Cincinnati Opera coach Carol Walker. And having this at the time-warping Mercantile Library is a real treat.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, East Price Hill. 513-241-6550

Wednesday, June 28-July 23. “Blithe Spirit” by Noël Coward

What could be more perfect for a summer evening than a clever, spooky yarn from the wry and witty Mr. Coward (1899-1973)? Show up early and grab some grub, as well as the basin’s most amazing view, care of the Incline Public House or Primavista, next door. Or deconstruct the show afterward at SOMM Wine Bar, just a couple blocks west.

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Eden Park. 513- 721-2787.

Friday, June 30, 5-9 p.m. Art After Dark: CAM Carnival

Begin your Independence Day festivities with this celebration of the CAM’s newest exhibit, “A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America,” 100 pieces from 1800-1925. Enjoy carnival games, live music from Well Seasoned, guided tours, specialty cocktails and food for purchase from U-Lucky Dawg food truck and the CAM’s Terrace Cafe. And it’s free.

Weston Art Gallery | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165. westonartgallery.com

Friday, June 30, 6-8 p.m. “DPMT7: Un Teatro del Nuovo,” DPMT7 –. Reception: June 30, 6-8 p.m.

The Weston Gallery, managed by Dennis Harrington and Kelly O’Donnell, remains one of the region’s most intriguing and influential. This exhibit closes their 2017-18 season. DPMT7 is a Cincinnati-based architecture/design collective, led by Vincent Sansalone of the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning. In their first major gallery exhibition, they are transforming both levels of the Weston Art Gallery in “an architectural intervention that reimagines the urban landscape.” Exhibit continues through Aug 27.